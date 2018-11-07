Organovo (ONVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Organovo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Organovo had a negative net margin of 746.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect Organovo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONVO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.51.

ONVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

