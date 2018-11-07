Ourcoin Price Tops $0.0340 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Ourcoin has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. Ourcoin has a market cap of $14,026.00 and $450.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ourcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ourcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00255506 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $671.86 or 0.10276506 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ourcoin Profile

Ourcoin’s total supply is 730,981 coins and its circulating supply is 412,050 coins. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1. Ourcoin’s official website is ourplatform.io.

Ourcoin Coin Trading

Ourcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ourcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ourcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ourcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.