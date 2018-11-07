Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $623,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 24th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $50,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $74,148.16.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

