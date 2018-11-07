Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,950 ($90.81) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 7,130 ($93.17). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,320 ($108.72) to GBX 8,530 ($111.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,911 ($90.30).

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of LON PPB opened at GBX 6,850 ($89.51) on Monday. Paddy Power Betfair has a 52 week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson acquired 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.