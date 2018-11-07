Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $42,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.18, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total value of $99,485.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $5,586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,121,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,902,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,178 shares of company stock worth $63,045,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $276.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

