Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 531,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 245,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.