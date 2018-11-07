Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. Papa John’s Int’l also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

PZZA stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

WARNING: “Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/papa-johns-intl-pzza-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.