Parker-Hannifin (PH) PT Lowered to $179.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. MED cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $167.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.