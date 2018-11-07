Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,249,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 410,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $463,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,069.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $984.00 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $745.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target (up from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,360.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.76.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

