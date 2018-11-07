Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Position Raised by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,811.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 309,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,783,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 68,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,074,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,037.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

