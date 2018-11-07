Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 26,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 889.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 463,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,736,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

