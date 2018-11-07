Paypex (PAYX) Price Up 57.9% Over Last Week

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Paypex token can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $23,846.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00254899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.11 or 0.10385096 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

