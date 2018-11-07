PDC Energy (PDCE) Price Target Cut to $76.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price dropped by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Williams Capital set a $77.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $224,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,941 shares of company stock valued at $619,665. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PDC Energy by 994.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

