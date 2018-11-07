PDC Energy (PDCE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Williams Capital set a $77.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of PDCE traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 3,602,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $67,626.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $79,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,855.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,941 shares of company stock worth $619,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

