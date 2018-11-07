PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,202,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 996,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,677,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 887,945 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

PDLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.30. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

PDL BioPharma announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

