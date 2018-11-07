PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter.

PDLI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 418,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 996,690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 430,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 186,343 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PDLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

