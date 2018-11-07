Pebble Beach Systems Group (PEB) Trading Up 14.7%

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) shares were up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 182,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

