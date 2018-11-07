Pendal Group Ltd Has $7.20 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 759.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 52,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/pendal-group-ltd-has-7-20-million-position-in-macys-inc-m.html.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.