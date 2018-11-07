Pendal Group Ltd Sells 42,279 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,054,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,751,000 after purchasing an additional 763,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,238,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.20. 164,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “$112.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

