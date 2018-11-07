PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

PFSI stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $829,150. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

