Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $48,083.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $320,251. 18.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.