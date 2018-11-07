Perficient (PRFT) vs. Amdocs (DOX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Perficient alerts:

83.1% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perficient and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $485.26 million 1.79 $18.58 million $0.95 26.22 Amdocs $3.87 billion 2.38 $436.82 million $3.55 18.07

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Perficient. Amdocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perficient and Amdocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amdocs 0 3 4 0 2.57

Perficient presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Amdocs has a consensus price target of $72.37, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Perficient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Amdocs.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perficient does not pay a dividend. Amdocs pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 4.70% 10.69% 7.67% Amdocs 10.56% 15.00% 9.95%

Risk and Volatility

Perficient has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats Perficient on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides product configuration digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transport products, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions. It also provides operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize mobile networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; intelligence and real-time data products; and enterprise and B2B service to small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode; and over-the-top and entertainment products. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services, as well as digital business operations for order to activation. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.