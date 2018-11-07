Performance Food Group (PFGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.72 to $1.82 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $1.69-1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

In other news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $255,147.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,083 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $268,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,233 shares of company stock worth $2,518,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 620.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Performance Food Group (PFGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/performance-food-group-pfgc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.