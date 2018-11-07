Performance Food Group (PFGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.72 to $1.82 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $1.69-1.79 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $39.45.
Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.
In other news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $255,147.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,083 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $268,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,233 shares of company stock worth $2,518,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 620.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
