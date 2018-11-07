PerkinElmer (PKI) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.29

Media headlines about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a media sentiment score of 3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected PerkinElmer’s ranking:

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $98.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $393,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,758,740. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PerkinElmer (PKI) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.29” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/perkinelmer-pki-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-3-29.html.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.