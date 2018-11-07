PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.68 million. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFSW stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PFSweb stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of PFSweb worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

