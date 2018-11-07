Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,571. 50.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

