Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after buying an additional 221,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,368,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,464,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,480,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.79.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

