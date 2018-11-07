Philosopher Stones (PHS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Philosopher Stones has a total market capitalization of $99,591.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00843417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003849 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org.

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

