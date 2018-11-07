Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

