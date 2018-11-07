Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been given a $5.00 price target by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 43,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,103. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Kiritsy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

