Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 253500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, CIBC raised Pine Cliff Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.30 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/pine-cliff-energy-pne-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-27.html.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.