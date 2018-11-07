Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Luminex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Luminex has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7,572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1,278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

