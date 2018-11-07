Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Tivity Health Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Tivity Health stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $44.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,238,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,399,000 after purchasing an additional 572,771 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

