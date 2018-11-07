Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on eBay Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $29.95 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in eBay by 567.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,338 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

