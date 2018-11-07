Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Shire PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (SHPG)

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shire in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $15.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.15. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shire’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

Shares of Shire stock opened at $179.15 on Monday. Shire has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Shire by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

