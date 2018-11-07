PiplCoin One Day Volume Reaches $136.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $185,564.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00257215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.37 or 0.10325786 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

