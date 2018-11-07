PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $140.14 million for the quarter.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $62.00 price target on PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,961. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,851,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 816,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

