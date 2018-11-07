Plains GP (PAGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 2,114,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,529. Plains GP has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

In other Plains GP news, Director John T. Raymond bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plains GP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

