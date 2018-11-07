Planet Fitness (PLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.20-1.20 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.20 EPS.

NYSE PLNT traded up $9.72 on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 142,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,488. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $983,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,802.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,812. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 581,619 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,541,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $55.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Planet Fitness (PLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/planet-fitness-plnt-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.