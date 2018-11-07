Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) EVP Buys $502,780.00 in Stock

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) EVP John Edward Capps purchased 46,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $502,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,419.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Edward Capps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, John Edward Capps purchased 20,833 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $251,037.65.

NYSE:PAH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 2,997,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.00. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura reduced their price target on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 15.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 41.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

