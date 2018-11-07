Plug Power (PLUG) and China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI) Critical Review

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -66.16% -108.78% -22.90% China Carbon Graphite Group -20.17% N/A -129.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plug Power and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Volatility & Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -3.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million 3.97 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.18 China Carbon Graphite Group $990,000.00 0.83 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

Plug Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. It operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. The company also supplies special graphite blocks and rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts and components, and carbon fiber felts. In addition, it offers products for end-users in graphite application zones, including steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemical industries. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

