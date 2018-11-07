PNM Resources (PNM) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. PNM Resources also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.95-1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Bank of America raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 295,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,332. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

