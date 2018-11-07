PNM Resources (PNM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.95-1.98 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.
NYSE:PNM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,332. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
