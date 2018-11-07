PNM Resources (PNM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.95-1.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,332. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/pnm-resources-pnm-updates-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.