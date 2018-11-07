Polymet Mining (PLM) Shares Down 3.2%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 7,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 426,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

