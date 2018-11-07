Polypipe Group (PLP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLP. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 459.33 ($6.00).

PLP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 388 ($5.07). The stock had a trading volume of 294,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.70 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.50 ($5.74).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

