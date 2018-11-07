Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 37,731 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 4.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $60,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,447,000 after purchasing an additional 557,312 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,305,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,412,000 after purchasing an additional 327,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $1,941,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,406. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 256,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

