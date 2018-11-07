Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 288,741 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,741 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,528. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

