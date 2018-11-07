Popular Inc (BPOP) Insider Juan Guerrero Sells 6,000 Shares

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,758. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Popular Inc (BPOP) Insider Juan Guerrero Sells 6,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/popular-inc-bpop-insider-juan-guerrero-sells-6000-shares.html.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.