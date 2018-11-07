Power Integrations Inc (POWI) CFO Sells $13,148.76 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $13,148.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

POWI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,999. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,658,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,160,000 after acquiring an additional 271,950 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

