Power Integrations (POWI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.96. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $82.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $404,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,651. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 62.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $457,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $632,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

